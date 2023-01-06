iAfrica

ANC Resolves To Keep Step-Aside Policy

The African National Congress (ANC) has made a resolution to keep its policy which requires members who are criminally charged to voluntarily step aside from party and government activities.

This was part of the resolutions taken by the ANC’s organisational renewal commission in its 55th national elective conference.

ANC Youth League member, Fasiha Hassan, said that members who were asked to step aside would get their cases reviewed every six months.

The controversial policy has been criticised by some within the ANC, saying that it goes against the country’s Constitution which proclaims everyone to be innocent until proven guilty.

Hassan said that the policy did not trample on anyone’s constitutional rights.

