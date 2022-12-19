ANC Records Steep Decline In Membership

The ANC has lost over 330 000 members in the five years since the last national elective conference in 2017.
The party’s Organisational Report, tabled at the conference on Saturday, paints a grim picture of the ANC’s declining support.
Mpumalanga recorded the largest decline at 62-point-64 percent.
Followed by North West with 54.78 percent and the Free State lost 48.42 percent.
The ANC has repeatedly set itself a target of one million members but this decline has taken the numbers down to just over 600,000.
KwaZulu-Natal, which in 2012 boasted almost 332 000 members, is down to 128 000.
It is not clear whether the loss in membership is because of people leaving the party or that a new membership system used to clean up the records could have added to the loss.
More Stories
Ramaphosa Re-Elected ANC President
Alleged ‘Killer Cop’ Commits Suicide
ANC Delegates Brace For Top 7 results After Voting Goes Late Into The Night
NSBE Wants A ‘Competent & Credible Engineer’ To Be Appointed As Eskom CEO
Army Deployed To Guard Eskom Power Station
Deals, The Defenders And A Drive For Equality Can Sum Up The US-Africa Leaders Summit
Sarb Rate Hikes Appear To Be Working to Control Inflation
The IFP Urges The Government To Use IPPs as a Short-term Solution to the Energy Crisis
Life Esidimeni Tragedy Has Taken a Toll on The Mental Health of Families Who Have Lost Loved Ones
The City is Working Find Temporary Housing For Flood-displaced Residents in Phalatse
Sudanese Businessman Willing To Testify About Phala Phala Deal
Ban Cellphones In Schools – NASGB