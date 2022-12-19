ANC Records Steep Decline In Membership

The ANC has lost over 330 000 members in the five years since the last national elective conference in 2017.

The party’s Organisational Report, tabled at the conference on Saturday, paints a grim picture of the ANC’s declining support.

Mpumalanga recorded the largest decline at 62-point-64 percent.

Followed by North West with 54.78 percent and the Free State lost 48.42 percent.

The ANC has repeatedly set itself a target of one million members but this decline has taken the numbers down to just over 600,000.

KwaZulu-Natal, which in 2012 boasted almost 332 000 members, is down to 128 000.

It is not clear whether the loss in membership is because of people leaving the party or that a new membership system used to clean up the records could have added to the loss.

