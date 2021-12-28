ANC Recommitting To Renewal In Honour Of Archbishop Tutu

Following the death of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, the African National Congress (ANC) claims that it has recommitted itself to fighting corruption and inequality.

Top ranking party members, including International Affairs and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor, gathered at the Cape Town home of the Tutus on Monday to pay their respects.

Stamping out corruption within the ruling party was always one of Archbishop Tutu’s agendas.

Following multiple losses in this year’s local government elections, provincial spokesperson Sifiso Mtsweni said that they had started a process to clean up Luthuli House.

Back in 2013, at the height of the Zuma-era embroilment and corruption scandals, Tutu publicly announced that his moral convictions meant that he would not be voting for the party.

Mtsweni said that it was a message that the party received loud and clear.

