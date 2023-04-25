iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

ANC Promises To Deal With Energy Crisis

23 mins ago 1 min read

The African National Congress says dealing with the energy crisis is their number one priority.

President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted this during his closing address on Monday at the party’s NEC meeting.

“We are deeply aware of the damage that the energy crisis is causing to our economy and the disruption that it is causing for our people’s daily lives,” Ramaphosa said. 

“The NEC agreed that achieving energy security and bringing an end to load-shedding remains the number one priority of our movement and our country.”

Meanwhile, Stage 6 blackouts kicked in again from 4pm on Monday until 5am on Tuesday, with a total of 24,000 megawatts not available due to maintenance and breakdowns.

Stage 4 will kick in from 5am until 4pm on Tuesday and then back to Stage 6.

Stage 3 is scheduled to return on Wednesday.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

ANC Adopts Guideline Framework For Coalition Management At Local Government Level

1 min ago
1 min read

SA Nationals Evacuated From Sudan

5 mins ago
2 min read

Death Toll In Kenyan Starvation Cult Rises To 73 – Police

11 mins ago
mashatile
2 min read

Government Agencies Working Hard To Get SA Off FATF Grey List – Mashatile

4 days ago
1 min read

SA Government Working To Bring Citizens Home From Sudan

4 days ago
1 min read

NICD Confirms 960 Measles Cases In SA, But Says Infection Rates Stabilising

4 days ago
1 min read

Lives Of The Elderly At Risk During Electricity Crisis

4 days ago
Eskom power
1 min read

Numsa Not Pleased With Eskom Wage Offer

5 days ago
1 min read

New SA Tourism Board Expected In Four Months

5 days ago
iec election counting
1 min read

Independents Can Only Occupy One Seat – Electoral Amendment Act

5 days ago
1 min read

G4S Security Guard To Appear In Court

5 days ago
4 min read

Africa.com And Standard Bank Group Release The 2023 Definitive List Of Women CEOs

5 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

ANC Adopts Guideline Framework For Coalition Management At Local Government Level

1 min ago
1 min read

SA Nationals Evacuated From Sudan

5 mins ago
2 min read

Death Toll In Kenyan Starvation Cult Rises To 73 – Police

11 mins ago
1 min read

ANC Promises To Deal With Energy Crisis

23 mins ago

Share