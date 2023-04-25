ANC Promises To Deal With Energy Crisis

The African National Congress says dealing with the energy crisis is their number one priority.
President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted this during his closing address on Monday at the party’s NEC meeting.
“We are deeply aware of the damage that the energy crisis is causing to our economy and the disruption that it is causing for our people’s daily lives,” Ramaphosa said.
“The NEC agreed that achieving energy security and bringing an end to load-shedding remains the number one priority of our movement and our country.”
Meanwhile, Stage 6 blackouts kicked in again from 4pm on Monday until 5am on Tuesday, with a total of 24,000 megawatts not available due to maintenance and breakdowns.
Stage 4 will kick in from 5am until 4pm on Tuesday and then back to Stage 6.
Stage 3 is scheduled to return on Wednesday.
