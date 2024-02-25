ANC Promises To Create 2.5 Million Jobs Through Public Procurement

The African National Congress has promised to create two point five million work opportunities through public procurement programmes.

This is among many promises the party made in its election manifesto which was delivered by ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Thousands of ANC supporters filled the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban for the launch.

The jobs plan is a five-year programme that aims to create work opportunities through increasing the delivery of public goods and services in poor communities.

Ramaphosa said the party will provide support for small businesses in townships and rural communities.

“To ensure we have growing markets for our manufactured goods we will increase exports to global and continental markets leveraging the African continental free trade area (Acfta), Brics plus and other bilateral relationships,” said Ramaphosa.

A large part of the manifesto focused on rebuilding the country’s economy which is still suffering from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.