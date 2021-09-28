ANC Promises End To Corruption, Ramaphosa Admits Party Mistakes

ANC President, Cyril Ramaphosa, is promising improved service delivery and a stand against corruption.

He admits the governing party has failed many municipalities, but he says the ANC has learnt its lesson.

While Ramaphosa admits the ANC has not always put the best people in positions, he says this time around, half of the candidates are women, and 25 percent are young people.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the ANC’s manifesto launch ahead of November’s municipal elections.

SACP Secretary-General Blade Nzimande called on the government to use locals for infrastructure projects. He says this will uplift and develop communities.

Meanwhile, Service delivery, clean governance, and competent leaders are some of the demands from ANC supporters.

Attendance was limited to 500 people in line with COVID-19 regulations.

According to eNCA’s Power to Truth, JJ Tabane, the ANC’s Manifesto is a simple cut and paste of the 2016 edition.

He says the same promises to root out corruption were made in 2016.

