ANC Pleads For Donations

The ANC has launched a crowd-funding campaign, fueling speculations that it’s broke.

This is the plea posted on its Twitter feed.

You can make your contribution to the African National Congress fundraising. pic.twitter.com/hERQOLhuKW — African National Congress (@MYANC) August 28, 2021

The party insists it’s not in trouble, despite sending a letter to members that salary payments will be delayed, due to quote ‘cash-flow problems’.

The party is also denying that Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile received payments from a selection of business people.

In that statement, the party says it wants to assure everyone, that its challenges will be resolved by initiatives including increasing membership fees and levies.

