ANC Pleads For Donations

The ANC has launched a crowd-funding campaign, fueling speculations that it’s broke.
This is the plea posted on its Twitter feed.
The party insists it’s not in trouble, despite sending a letter to members that salary payments will be delayed, due to quote ‘cash-flow problems’.
The party is also denying that Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile received payments from a selection of business people.
In that statement, the party says it wants to assure everyone, that its challenges will be resolved by initiatives including increasing membership fees and levies.
