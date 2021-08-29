iAfrica

ANC Pleads For Donations

Photo Credit: EWN

3 hours ago 1 min read

The ANC has launched a crowd-funding campaign, fueling speculations that it’s broke.

This is the plea posted on its Twitter feed.

The party insists it’s not in trouble, despite sending a letter to members that salary payments will be delayed, due to quote ‘cash-flow problems’.

The party is also denying that Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile received payments from a selection of business people.

In that statement, the party says it wants to assure everyone, that its challenges will be resolved by initiatives including increasing membership fees and levies.

