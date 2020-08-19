ANC on Zandile Gumede: ‘We Can’t Throw Her Away’

The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal is not changing the decision to deploy former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede to the provincial legislature. Zandile lost her mayor post after she and 17 others were entangled in a R430 million corruption scandal, in connection with a waste removal tender.
“After consulting with the national office, it was agreed that we should deploy Mam Gumede to the provincial legislature and Amon Zondi to the national assembly,” ANC KZN provincial spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela said.
“The NPA has not been able to proceed with the charges. As an organisation, of importance to us is to ensure the stability of the eThekwini metro and for it to function optimally as expected. It was best for us to remove her from that space of operations. We think she can best do her work at a legislature level”, he added.
More Stories
Tourism Opens-up For Level 2
Zandile Gumede Sworn Into KZN legislature
South Africans Demands ‘Justice For Kwasa’
10th Person Dies In Hospital Following Kalahari Lodge Fire Tragedy
Long Queues For Cigarettes And Alcohol Now That Bans Have Been Lifted
Eskom: Possibility Of Load Shedding Remains
DA’s Innovative Plastic Roads Project Nominated In 2020 Eco-logic Awards
Public Toilets During Covid19
Dlamini-Zuma Denies Pulling The Strings in Government
DA Leadership: Ntuli Challenges John Steenhuisen For Live Televised Debates
Development Bank and National Treasury to Launch R100 billion Infrastructure Fund
Marikana Massacre: Ramaphosa and His Government Ordered to Apologize to Victims