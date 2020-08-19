ANC on Zandile Gumede: ‘We Can’t Throw Her Away’

Share with your network!

The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal is not changing the decision to deploy former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede to the provincial legislature. Zandile lost her mayor post after she and 17 others were entangled in a R430 million corruption scandal, in connection with a waste removal tender.

“After consulting with the national office, it was agreed that we should deploy Mam Gumede to the provincial legislature and Amon Zondi to the national assembly,” ANC KZN provincial spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela said.

“The NPA has not been able to proceed with the charges. As an organisation, of importance to us is to ensure the stability of the eThekwini metro and for it to function optimally as expected. It was best for us to remove her from that space of operations. We think she can best do her work at a legislature level”, he added.

