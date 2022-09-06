ANC NW Chair Tells Members To Toe The Party Line

No member of the North West ANC will be allowed to defy party instructions according to newly elected provincial chairperson, Nono Maloyi.
He says those who refuse to toe the line will face the music.
The party held its first Provincial Executive Committee meeting over the weekend.
One of its resolutions is to stabilise municipal governance.
The Ditsobotla municipality recently had two mayors because of factions and equitable share allocation withheld by National Treasury.
Maloyi said ANC councillors there last week were instructed to restore order, and they complied.
He adds that in Madibeng and Lekwa-Teemane municipalities, their councillors were also instructed not to collude with opposition parties to remove ANC mayors.
With just a few days left before the ANC opens leadership nominations for its National Elective Conference in December, Maloyi says branches will have the final say in who becomes the next party president.
But, he says as the province, they believe Cyril Ramaphosa has done a good job as party leader.
