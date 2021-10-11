ANC Not Thinking About Coalitions

The African National Congress (ANC) said that it would not be open to coalition governance after the 1 November polls.

This was said by party president, Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa was speaking to journalists after he concluded his two days of election campaigning in KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said that the party would not have any partnerships when it came to governing municipalities, after the November polls.

He said that the party was in for a clean sweep.

“We are not thinking about coalitions. I mean our campaign is so strong, we are confident that we are going to win. So issues of coalitions is something that we are not even thinking about,” said the ANC president.

Ramaphosa also expressed his satisfaction with the councillor candidates presented to him in KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend.

He said that they demonstrated good values for local governance.

