ANC Not Fearful Of Losing Votes After Zuma Suspension

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says the party is not afraid to dismiss Jacob Zuma.

But, he says they decided to suspend and not dismiss him in line with the ANC constitution.

Ramaphosa’s predecessor is backing the newly-established Umkhonto we Sizwe Party.

Analysts say Zuma’s affiliation with the new party will impact support for the governing party, especially in KwaZulu-Natal.

Speaking to eNCA, Ramphosa says they are not worried.

“It’s not a question of being fearful, it’s a question of being very legalistic following the precept of our own constitution,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa has reaffirmed the party’s commitment to renewal.

He says the party has gone through tremendous changes.