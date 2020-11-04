ANC NEC Will Not Be Disbanded – Mantashe

Share with your network!

The African National Congress said that its national executive committee would not be disbanded.

The party’s national chairperson Gwede Manatashe has moved to clear the ANC’s position on retired General Mojo Motau and his ANC Cadres Summit.

Motau and other retired military officials, under the umbrella ANC Cadres, drafted a 135-page document giving analysis on the state of the party.

Mantashe said the party leaders had no problem with the broad analysis of the document relating to the balance of forces globally and domestically, which were superficial in their nature.

Manatashe said that the ANC has been quiet in a bid to respect the confidentiality of the talks but with the document being leaked to the public, it needed to act.

Mantashe described the meeting with Mojo and other ANC cadres as cordial.

Manatashe defended the ANC’s protracted silence on the matter, saying that the party felt the South African National Defence Force head General Solly Shoke’s initial response was sufficient.

But the party was forced to act because of the leak.

Manatshe, while warning the public not to take the document seriously, said that the ANC would meet with the group again next week.

Listen to Manatshe address the media here

