ANC NEC To Meet Again On Phala Phala

The ANC NEC will reconvene this weekend to chart the way forward on how to respond to the Phala Phala farm theft report.
Treasurer General Paul Mashatile says the party recognises the urgency of putting the matter to rest.
There have been mixed reactions on the next step President Cyril Ramaphosa should take as the fallout over the findings of the panel continues.
Mashatile says ANC officials will also have a word with Ramaphosa on Saturday.
“We regard this as an urgent matter,” he said.
More Stories
Stage 2 Blackouts From 4pm
ANC NEC To Have Emergency Meeting
Mantashe Trashes Phala Phala Report
President Must Step Down – Outa
Walus To Remain In Jail After Stabbing, Awaiting Medical Clearance
Zimbabwe Scores Another First Against HIV In Africa
Ukraine Will One Day Join Western Military Alliance – NATO
NDZ Calls On Ramaphosa To Step Aside
Phala Phala Panel Finds Ramaphosa May Have Questions To Answer
Only Those Charged Should Step Aside – ANC
Justice Minister Will Decide On Walus
NSPCA Calls For Stronger Regulations