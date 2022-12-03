iAfrica

ANC NEC To Meet Again On Phala Phala

The ANC NEC will reconvene this weekend to chart the way forward on how to respond to the Phala Phala farm theft report.

Treasurer General Paul Mashatile says the party recognises the urgency of putting the matter to rest.

There have been mixed reactions on the next step President Cyril Ramaphosa should take as the fallout over the findings of the panel continues.

Mashatile says ANC officials will also have a word with Ramaphosa on Saturday.

“We regard this as an urgent matter,” he said.

