ANC NEC To Look At Constitutionality Of Members Stepping Aside

5 hours ago 1 min read

Key organisational matters and pressing issues that confront our nation. 

That’s how the African National Congress has described what its National Executive Committee meeting will be focusing on. The spotlight, however, will be on the constitutionality of the party’s resolution, which calls for leaders implicated in corruption to step aside.

The ANC has reportedly obtained legal opinions on the matter.

ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule, Home Affairs Portfolio Committee Chairperson Bongani Bongo, member of the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature Zandile Gumede and former President Jacob Zuma are among those facing fraud and corruption charges in different courts.

Magashule and Bongo have both publicly expressed they would not be stepping aside while their matters are ventilated in the courts.

The NEC meeting, which started on Sunday is expected to conclude on Tuesday.

