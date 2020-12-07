ANC NEC To Look At Constitutionality Of Members Stepping Aside

Key organisational matters and pressing issues that confront our nation.
That’s how the African National Congress has described what its National Executive Committee meeting will be focusing on. The spotlight, however, will be on the constitutionality of the party’s resolution, which calls for leaders implicated in corruption to step aside.
The ANC has reportedly obtained legal opinions on the matter.
ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule, Home Affairs Portfolio Committee Chairperson Bongani Bongo, member of the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature Zandile Gumede and former President Jacob Zuma are among those facing fraud and corruption charges in different courts.
Magashule and Bongo have both publicly expressed they would not be stepping aside while their matters are ventilated in the courts.
The NEC meeting, which started on Sunday is expected to conclude on Tuesday.
More Stories
Two Police Officers Arrested After Foiled Diamond Heist
Van Damme Not Forced Into Sabbatical – Steenhuisen
4 116 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA
Matric Rage Identified As Super-Spreader Events
Education Department Expecting Resistance
4 645 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In SA
Eskom CEO Justifies Upcoming Tariff Increases
4 932 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed
Solidarity Fund Commits R327m Toward COVID-19 Vaccine
Black Friday Sales Figures Drop Significantly
Nelson Mandela Bay Declared A COVID-19 Hotspot
SA COVID-19 Cases Breach 800 000 Mark