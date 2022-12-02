iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

ANC NEC To Have Emergency Meeting

Photo Credit: Twitter/@MyANC
17 hours ago 1 min read

The ANC’s National Executive Committee is in an emergency meeting Friday afternoon.

The party’s national chairperson Gwede Mantashe is calling for sober minds to prevail.

It has been convened to address the damning Phala Phala report into the burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Limpopo farm in 2020.

On Thursday night, speculation was rife that Ramaphosa would resign but was persuaded otherwise at the last minute.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Majodina Says There’s No Reason To Panic

7 mins ago
1 min read

ANC NEC To Meet Again On Phala Phala

11 mins ago
1 min read

Stage 2 Blackouts From 4pm

17 hours ago
1 min read

Mantashe Trashes Phala Phala Report

17 hours ago
1 min read

President Must Step Down – Outa

17 hours ago
1 min read

Walus To Remain In Jail After Stabbing, Awaiting Medical Clearance

17 hours ago
2 min read

Zimbabwe Scores Another First Against HIV In Africa

2 days ago
4 min read

Ukraine Will One Day Join Western Military Alliance – NATO

2 days ago
1 min read

NDZ Calls On Ramaphosa To Step Aside

2 days ago
1 min read

Phala Phala Panel Finds Ramaphosa May Have Questions To Answer

2 days ago
1 min read

Only Those Charged Should Step Aside – ANC

2 days ago
1 min read

Justice Minister Will Decide On Walus

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Majodina Says There’s No Reason To Panic

7 mins ago
1 min read

ANC NEC To Meet Again On Phala Phala

11 mins ago
2 min read

Former Australia Captain Ponting Back To Work After Health Scare

22 mins ago
2 min read

Ronaldo Denies He Swore At Portugal Coach Over Substitution

33 mins ago

Share