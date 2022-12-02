ANC NEC To Have Emergency Meeting

The ANC’s National Executive Committee is in an emergency meeting Friday afternoon.
The party’s national chairperson Gwede Mantashe is calling for sober minds to prevail.
It has been convened to address the damning Phala Phala report into the burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Limpopo farm in 2020.
On Thursday night, speculation was rife that Ramaphosa would resign but was persuaded otherwise at the last minute.
