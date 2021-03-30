ANC NEC Takes Decision On ‘Step-Aside’ Rule

Share with your network!

The ANC’s National Executive Committee has finally taken a decision on the step-aside rule.

It’s resolved that any member charged with corruption or other serious crimes must step aside within 30 days or be suspended.

The NEC says its Secretary-General, Ace Magashule, will use the time to get advice from former leaders.

Meanwhile, the NEC is also taking a hardline stance against Radical Economic Transformation factions.

It’s banned any members from being involved with, what it calls, RET forces, saying those who do, will face disciplinary action.

The Committee is also warning MK veterans against mobilising members to take part in creating social instability.

