ANC NEC Reaffirms Step Aside Rule

The ANC’s top six are finalising guidelines to force members facing serious allegations to step away from their positions.
President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed this at the weekend.
The ANC’s integrity commission has recommended that Secretary-General Ace Magashule step aside.
“The ANC has never, in its entire history, faced a situation where its Secretary-General has been charged criminally,” says Duarte.
According to Duarte, the commission understands that they need guidelines and cannot accept a resolution that tells you to step aside.
Duarte also believes ANC is the custodian of justice and will always work to protect the constitution of the country.
She says ANC’s resolutions stand against any form of corruption and graft will never be tolerated within the party.
