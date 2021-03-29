ANC NEC Fails To Reach Decision

Share with your network!

It is understood that an African National Congress national executive committee meeting set to resolve the impasse over the future of secretary-general Ace Magashule and others facing criminal charges, has failed to reach a decision.

The latest NEC meeting was reminiscent of the 2018 sitting which resolved that former President Jacob Zuma should step aside.

It’s understood that attempts to give those affected seven days to step aside or face suspensions were met with resistance from some in the virtual meeting.

According to reports it seemed that the ANC was ready to announce that those facing criminal charges should step aside within seven days.

But chaotic scenes broke out when the statement was read to NEC members.

It’s understood that the meeting will continue on Monday.

