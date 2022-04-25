ANC Must Take Responsibility For Eskom’s Problems – Godi

Former SCOPA chair Themba Godi says his successor Mkhuleko Hlengwa’s behaviour was uncalled for.

He was reacting to this week’s clash between Hlengwa and Eskom board member Busi Mavuso.

Hlengwa ordered Mavuso to leave a meeting after she blamed the ANC-led government for Eskom’s problems.

Godi also took a dig at the ANC, saying the party is not taking responsibility for the situation at Eskom.

“You don’t respond like to issues. As a chairperson, you are there to calm things down. It could have been handled better,” he said on eNCA.

“But what I find interesting is that there is no interest in taking responsibility and accountability by the ANC. It is almost as if they are the opposition party to Eskom, they take no responsibility whatsoever.”

