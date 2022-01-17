iAfrica

ANC Must Assess What Went Wrong At The Polls – Cosatu

4 hours ago 1 min read

Cosatu has called on the African National Congress (ANC) to assess itself to determine what went wrong for the party at last year’s local government polls.

The ANC lost several municipalities in the KwaZulu-Natal to the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and one to the Democratic Alliance (DA).

Cosatu chairperson Sikhumbuzo Mdlalose said that the ANC needed to revive itself, pointing to its poor performance in last year’s elections.

The ANC lost support and ground. It lost the Umngeni Local Municipality to the DA and did not win an outright majority in the City of eThekwini.

Mdlalose said that losing Umngeni should be a wake-up call.

“We need to look back and analyse, diagnose the problem as to where did we go wrong, what is it that has caused Howick to go, what is it that has caused Adams Park to go,” Mdlalose said.

The trade union federation said that the ANC must question itself on why voters voted differently and make changes where needed.

