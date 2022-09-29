iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

ANC MP Zwane To Step Aside, Face Party’s Integrity Commission

Twitter/@TwalaSindisiwe
5 hours ago 1 min read

African National Congress MP and transport committee chairperson Mosebenzi Zwane will present himself to the party’s integrity commission and says he will voluntarily follow the party’s step aside rule.

In a statement released on Wednesday night, ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina said that her office had noted Zwane’s arrest, saying that the party’s “organisational processes” would now unfold.

Zwane was arrested and charged on Wednesday in connection to the Vrede dairy farm scandal during his time as an MEC in the Free State.

Majodina said that her office has been informed by Zwane that he was arrested and charged.

Zwane appeared briefly in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Wednesday and was released on R10,000 bail.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

ConCourt Rejects Zuma’s Downer Bid

4 mins ago
1 min read

Stage 4 Power Cuts In Place Until Saturday

6 mins ago
1 min read

Malema, Ndlozi Found Not Guilty Of Common Assault

11 mins ago
Eskom
1 min read

Diesel Shortage Fuels Stage 4 Power Cuts

5 hours ago
1 min read

Blackouts Eroding Trust In Government – Ramaphosa

5 hours ago
2 min read

Acsa Assures Jet Fuel Supply Won’t Impact CT Flights

2 days ago
1 min read

Zuma Open To Political Comeback

2 days ago
1 min read

KZN ANC Wants Female Treasurer-General As It Backs Mkhize For ANC President

2 days ago
Eskom power
1 min read

Eskom To Implement Various Stages Of Power Cuts Until Thursday

4 days ago
3 min read

Youth Must Fight To Stay Local In A Global Village

5 days ago
3 min read

Multilingual And Multicultural Folktale Collection Encourages Diversity, Inclusion And Literacy In SA Children

5 days ago
1 min read

Eskom To Reduce Load Shedding Over The Weekend

6 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

ConCourt Rejects Zuma’s Downer Bid

4 mins ago
1 min read

Stage 4 Power Cuts In Place Until Saturday

6 mins ago
1 min read

Malema, Ndlozi Found Not Guilty Of Common Assault

11 mins ago
2 min read

Boost Your Summer Lifestyle With Healthy, Juicy Stone Fruit

29 mins ago

Share