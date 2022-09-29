ANC MP Zwane To Step Aside, Face Party’s Integrity Commission

African National Congress MP and transport committee chairperson Mosebenzi Zwane will present himself to the party’s integrity commission and says he will voluntarily follow the party’s step aside rule.

In a statement released on Wednesday night, ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina said that her office had noted Zwane’s arrest, saying that the party’s “organisational processes” would now unfold.

Zwane was arrested and charged on Wednesday in connection to the Vrede dairy farm scandal during his time as an MEC in the Free State.

Majodina said that her office has been informed by Zwane that he was arrested and charged.

Zwane appeared briefly in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Wednesday and was released on R10,000 bail.

