iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

ANC MP Mervyn Dirks To Challenge His Suspension

Photo Credit: EWN

4 hours ago 1 min read

ANC MP Mervyn Dirks is challenging his suspension from ANC party activities in the High Court in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Dirks was suspended after he refused to withdraw a question to Scopa about President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He had asked that Ramaphosa answer to allegations that state funds were used for party political activities.

Dirks says his suspension is an attempt by the dominant ANC faction to prevent Parliament from holding the executive to account.

The matter is also expected to play out at Scopa on Tuesday.

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Stats SA To Spend R3.2 Billion On Nationwide Census

2 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Authorises Release Of Report On COVID Procurement Contracts

4 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 332 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

4 hours ago
1 min read

‘Energy Mix’ Will Be Pursued – Ramaphosa

1 day ago
1 min read

ANC Establishes Task Team To Address State Capture

1 day ago
1 min read

ANC Going Through A Period Of Decay – Ramaphosa

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 931 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 3 049 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 3 962 New COVID-19 Cases

3 days ago
2 min read

F1 Bans Pre-Race Military Flypasts But Red Arrows Are OK

3 days ago
1 min read

Mogoeng Mogoeng Ordered To Apologise For Israel Comments

4 days ago
1 min read

Best results in history of NSC – Motshekga

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Stats SA To Spend R3.2 Billion On Nationwide Census

2 hours ago
3 min read

Access To Tertiary Education Funding And Placement Are Major Challenges For Majority South African Students

3 hours ago
4 min read

Trends To Expect In The Tourism SMME Space In 2022

3 hours ago
2 min read

Take Part In South Africa’s Biggest Off-Road Swim-Bike-Run Event

3 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer