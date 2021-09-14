iAfrica

ANC Misses Deadline To Resolve Candidate Disputes

The African National Congress (ANC) has now missed its own deadline to resolve councillor candidate disputes, with the process hamstrung by factional battles and those currently serving in councils refusing to let go of their livelihood.

This as the party races against time to avoid missing yet another Independent Electoral Commission deadline to submit candidates for the looming municipal polls.

All nine provinces are yet to finalise disputes, with some preparing for the long haul as certain complaints are expected to remain an issue long after the elections have taken place.

Added to this, some of the ANC’s branches are finalising community meetings while three women were shot dead outside one of these meetings in KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend

South Africa is set to go to the polls on 1 November.

The ANC has missed a deadline again. This time its own for all disputes lodged during this period to have been put to bed by 11 am on Saturday.

According to party insiders, there’s been mobilisation around the issue of complaints with some opting to use them to further factional interests, while others who’ve fallen out of favour with their communities are refusing to let go because this is their only source of bread and butter.

The ANC’s Pule Mabe said the party knew it may not be able to attend to all disputes before the polls but would still take action if there was a need to after the fact.

“There would have been some maneuvers in terms of our own processes. With people doing what is not in line with the guidance as provided for by the African National Congress, and we will force by-elections in those areas,” Mabe said.

The IEC said 21 September was the last day to submit.

