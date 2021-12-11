ANC Membership Quality Declining – Mbeki

Former president Thabo Mbeki has attributed the ANC’s loss of electoral support to the deteriorating quality of the party’s membership.
Mbeki says this eroded trust in the party over the years.
He said this warning was issued many years ago in successive conferences from 1997 up to 2017.
He called on the party to start with the renewal process to prevent further decline in support.
He says this year’s poor showing in municipal elections has been long coming.
Meanwhile, the former president also says the ANC must accept some people will use the party for self-enrichment.
Mbeki says corruption is a global problem.
More Stories
NICD Reports 19 018 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
My Stay In Russia Was Purely For Medical Reasons – Mabuza
SA Deserves To Capitalise On Its Natural Resources – Mantashe
Noodles Brand Probed Over Child Deaths
NICD Reports 22 931 New COVID-19 Cases
SAHPRA Approves Locally-Manufactured COVID-19 Antigen Test
Percentage Of Vaccinated COVID Patients Hospitalised Not Of Concern – Mediclinic
SAHPRA Approves Pfizer COVID-19 Booster Shot
NICD Reports 19 842 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
NA Fails To Pass Constitutional Amendment To Allow Land Expropriation Without Compensation
ATM Resubmits Motion Of No Confidence Against President Cyril Ramaphosa
Government To Hold State Memorial For FW de Klerk