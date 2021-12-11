iAfrica

ANC Membership Quality Declining – Mbeki

Former president Thabo Mbeki has attributed the ANC’s loss of electoral support to the deteriorating quality of the party’s membership.

Mbeki says this eroded trust in the party over the years.

He said this warning was issued many years ago in successive conferences from 1997 up to 2017.

He called on the party to start with the renewal process to prevent further decline in support.

He says this year’s poor showing in municipal elections has been long coming.

Meanwhile, the former president also says the ANC must accept some people will use the party for self-enrichment.

Mbeki says corruption is a global problem.

