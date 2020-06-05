Fri. Jun 5th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

ANC Launches ‘Black Friday’ Campaign To Fight Racism, Inequality

6 mins ago 1 min read
ANC Launches ‘Black Friday’ Campaign To Fight Racism, Inequality

Share with your network!

George Floyd’s death at the hands of the police has sparked Black Lives Matter protests across the US and beyond.

It has also inspired the African National Congress (ANC)-led tripartite alliance to start a campaign to raise awareness of racism. The ruling party will on Friday officially launch “Black Friday” to show solidarity with African Americans.

The campaign includes a call for South Africans to wear black every Friday to show solidarity in the fight against racism, explained ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte.

Duarte said institutionalised racism must be confronted by progressive forces about the world, including South Africa.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe spoke to 702‘s Bongani Bingwa about the campaign.

Mabe said the campaign was also launched to raise awareness around police brutality.

Bingwa put it to Mabe that the ANC may face criticism and labelled hypocritical over the recent incidents involving SANDF and SAPS and the killing of black men such as Collins Khosa during the national lockdown in South Africa.

EWN

Editor

See author's posts

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Another Legal Blow For Mkhwebane As Court Sides With Bheki Cele

23 hours ago
2 min read

Ramaphosa: African Union Strongly Condemns George Floyd’s Murder

24 hours ago
1 min read

Zondo Commission To Focus On Parliament When Hearings Resume

24 hours ago
2 min read

Suspected Gang Shooting Leaves Toddler (2) Wounded

24 hours ago
1 min read

Airports Company SA Needs Over R11Billion To Survive: Mbalula

24 hours ago
2 min read

Eskom Extends Timeline Of Unbundling Process

24 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

ANC Launches ‘Black Friday’ Campaign To Fight Racism, Inequality

6 mins ago
2 min read

Activate And Brand South Africa Launch Youth Month Campaign

23 hours ago
2 min read

The Blue Train Prepares For Travel In The COVID-19 Era

23 hours ago
3 min read

Care E-Book To Help Youth Cope With COVID-19 Lockdown

23 hours ago