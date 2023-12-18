ANC Joins Forces With Pro-Palestine Organizations to Increase Calls For a Cease-fire.

The African National Congress (ANC) has joined forces with pro-Palestine parties to increase pressure on Israel and Hamas to end the conflict, which has taken thousands of lives.

On Monday, the party hosted a delegation from the United Ulama Council and SA Friends for Palestine at its Luthuli House headquarters in Johannesburg.

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed approximately 20,000 civilians, while at least 1,200 Israelis have died since Hamas started a surprise onslaught on October 7th.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured the two pro-Palestinian groups that the ANC is determined to participating in Middle East peace talks.

“We have always been ready, willing, and prepared to play a role in bringing about peace between Israel and Palestine, just as we have in other conflicts around the world.” And there are other techniques in this regard.”