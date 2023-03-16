ANC Is Not Corrupt – Mbalula

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula says the party has not sent out anyone to go and steal or be corrupt.



Mbalula was responding to allegations of corruption at Eskom.

Former CEO Andre De Ruyter made these allegations in an explosive interview with eNCA last month and Mbalula has vowed to act against De Ruyter.

“De Ruyter was very brave and conducted a two-hour interview and made claims about the ANC and dropped names including ministers and we said to him, bring it on,” he said.

“The ANC has not sent anyone to go and steal or to be corrupt and therefore if you don’t, in seven days, respond then we will take further action.”

