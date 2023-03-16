ANC Is Not Corrupt – Mbalula

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula says the party has not sent out anyone to go and steal or be corrupt.
Mbalula was responding to allegations of corruption at Eskom.
Former CEO Andre De Ruyter made these allegations in an explosive interview with eNCA last month and Mbalula has vowed to act against De Ruyter.
“De Ruyter was very brave and conducted a two-hour interview and made claims about the ANC and dropped names including ministers and we said to him, bring it on,” he said.
“The ANC has not sent anyone to go and steal or to be corrupt and therefore if you don’t, in seven days, respond then we will take further action.”
More Stories
It’s Anarchy Of The Highest Order – Mbalula
Cape Town Stockpiling Diesel For Winter
No Timeline On Phala Phala Probe – Lebeya
CT Residents Investing In Solar To Capitalise On Incentive Programme – CoCT
Phaahla Takes Aim At Police Over Health Sector Strike
Public Enterprises Ministry Will Cease To Exist – Ramaphosa
President Slams Nehawu Protest
Ratings Agency S&P Global Revises South Africa’s Credit Rating To Stable
Higher Education Dept Urges Universities To Listen To Students
Joe Phaahla Claims Lives Have Been Lost During Intensifying Nehawu Strike
Politicians Should Make Records Public – SARS
Saftu Slams President Ramaphosa Over Cabinet Reshuffle