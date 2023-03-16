iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

ANC Is Not Corrupt – Mbalula

Twitter/@MYANC
4 hours ago 1 min read

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula says the party has not sent out anyone to go and steal or be corrupt.

Mbalula was responding to allegations of corruption at Eskom.

Former CEO Andre De Ruyter made these allegations in an explosive interview with eNCA last month and Mbalula has vowed to act against De Ruyter.

“De Ruyter was very brave and conducted a two-hour interview and made claims about the ANC and dropped names including ministers and we said to him, bring it on,” he said.

“The ANC has not sent anyone to go and steal or to be corrupt and therefore if you don’t, in seven days, respond then we will take further action.”

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

It’s Anarchy Of The Highest Order – Mbalula

4 hours ago
1 min read

Cape Town Stockpiling Diesel For Winter

4 hours ago
1 min read

No Timeline On Phala Phala Probe – Lebeya

5 days ago
1 min read

CT Residents Investing In Solar To Capitalise On Incentive Programme – CoCT

6 days ago
1 min read

Phaahla Takes Aim At Police Over Health Sector Strike

6 days ago
1 min read

Public Enterprises Ministry Will Cease To Exist – Ramaphosa

6 days ago
1 min read

President Slams Nehawu Protest

6 days ago
1 min read

Ratings Agency S&P Global Revises South Africa’s Credit Rating To Stable

1 week ago
1 min read

Higher Education Dept Urges Universities To Listen To Students

1 week ago
2 min read

Joe Phaahla Claims Lives Have Been Lost During Intensifying Nehawu Strike

1 week ago
1 min read

Politicians Should Make Records Public – SARS

1 week ago
1 min read

Saftu Slams President Ramaphosa Over Cabinet Reshuffle

1 week ago

You may have missed

5 min read

More Needs To Be Done To Support Female Entrepreneurship In South Africa

4 hours ago
4 min read

Blockchain Innovators Flock To Joburg

4 hours ago
1 min read

It’s Anarchy Of The Highest Order – Mbalula

4 hours ago
1 min read

Cape Town Stockpiling Diesel For Winter

4 hours ago

Share