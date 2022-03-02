ANC Is An Organised Crime Syndicate – DA

The DA says the latest report of the state capture inquiry shows that the ANC is an organised crime syndicate operating as a political party.
The report found that the ANC accepted money and other support from Bosasa for its 2014 election war room to influence those deployed in government positions.
It cites several senior ANC members who benefitted from Bosasa’s corrupt conduct.
These include Mineral Resources Minister, Gwede Mantashe, former Water and Sanitation Minister, Nomvula Mokonyane, and ANC MP Cedric Frolick.
The DA says the ball is now in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s court.
