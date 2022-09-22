ANC In Limpopo And Gauteng Endorse Ramaphosa

The ANC in Limpopo and Gauteng have resolved to endorse President Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term.

They’ve also decided to support Paul Mashatile as his deputy.

If both parties have their way, current ANC Limpopo chairperson, Stanley Mathabatha will be the next national chairperson, with Nomvula Mokonyane as deputy Secretary-General.

Both provinces say this collective represents the very best in the ANC, and is the party’s strongest chance at ensuring continuity and renewal.

Share with your network!