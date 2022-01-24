ANC Going Through A Period Of Decay – Ramaphosa

The ANC is decaying according to party President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He delivered the outcomes of the NEC Lekgotla on Sunday.

Ramaphosa says the matter of state capture is one that needs to be addressed as soon as possible as our democracy is being threatened by a loss of moral and ethical principles within the ANC.

The party president said, “our movement is going through a period of decay and degeneration. It is important not to lower our guard against counter-revolution.”

“The threat to our democratic gains is also a result of an era of loss of moral and ethical principals within the congress movement. We need to show determination in addressing the toxic legacy of state capture that resulted in security institutions being weakened, misdirected and hollowed out.”

“Division and factions within the ANC are themselves becoming a threat to our democracy. Urgent intervention is required from all our social partners. Regression of ethical and moral leadership has resulted in what I would call an existential crisis,” Ramaphosa said.

