ANC Gauteng Orders Masuku To Take Special Leave Effective Immediately

Share with your network!

During a meeting of the ANC PEC, it was decided that Health MEC Bandile Masuku and his wife, MMC in the Joburg metro Loyiso Masuku, must take a leave of absence with immediate effect.

The ANC Gauteng made the decision for Masuku and his wife to take leave of absence as ‘it could not afford to have the public believing it was not serious about dealing with corruption, hence the decision to intervene.’ Gauteng Premier David Makhura is expected to confirm the leave of absence on Thursday afternoon.

The provincial secretary Jacob Khawe: “A report must be presented within four weeks. The ANC’s interest is to find corruption and where there’s corruption, there must be action.”

The integrity committee has four weeks to conclude its investigation into whether Masuku, his wife and Diko brought the party in disrepute.

The Special Investigative Unit (SIU) is investigating 102 companies in Gauteng alone for corrupt COVID-19 tenders valued at R2.2 billion.

Share with your network!