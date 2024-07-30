ANC Faces Uncertain Future After Zuma’s Expulsion Amid Election Drama

The African National Congress (ANC) is grappling with the repercussions of former president Jacob Zuma’s expulsion, raising doubts about the party’s ability to recover from the controversy.

The ANC’s National Disciplinary Committee removed Zuma for engaging in misconduct by supporting a rival political group during the elections while still holding membership in the ANC.

Political analyst Prince Mashele commented on Zuma’s tactics, noting his aim to cast himself as a victim against the ANC, which he positioned as the oppressor. Mashele explained, “Zuma orchestrated his actions to gain sympathy and attract votes for his new party, the MK, ahead of the elections. He sought to provoke a public disciplinary hearing from the ANC before the elections, which did not occur.”

According to Mashele, Zuma’s actions have significantly weakened the ANC. “The damage to the ANC is undeniable,” Mashele stated. “Looking ahead, the ANC faces a challenging recovery process. I believe this marks a critical low point for the party, with Zuma’s expulsion likely serving as the definitive setback in its storied history.”