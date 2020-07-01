Wed. Jul 1st, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

ANC Eyes Synchronised Elections If Covid-19 Interferes With Local Govt Polls

8 mins ago 1 min read

A Mamelodi resident holds out his thumb outside the Balebogeng Primary School after having cast his vote in the 2016 local government elections. Picture: EWN

Following an African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) meeting, the party said that if conditions were not conducive for local government elections next year, there would need to be consultation with all political parties.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said that the party wanted a more streamlined electoral system.

“Indeed, we are calling for synchronised elections, one single elections by all spheres and we are saying that obviously it will need the amendment of the Constitution and if we have to amend the Constitution, we will engage other parties.”

Magashule said that the situation needed to be assessed carefully.

“If the COVID-19 conditions continue, we will be directed by the IEC, we will be directed by the courts as to whether it’s possible to postpone because of COVID-19.”

EWN

