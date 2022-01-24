ANC Establishes Task Team To Address State Capture

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a new task team led by the Top 6 to address matters of State Capture as laid out by the Zondo Commission.

Several ANC members have been implicated in wrongdoing and there’s some division in terms of how the matter should be handled, with some already saying the report must not be used to purge one another.

He said, “the ANC and [the] government have demonstrated our principled support for the objectives and work of the Zondo Commission since the Zondo Commission.”

“The NEC has agreed to establish an NEC task team to guide the ANC’s response to the Zondo report. This will lead to develop a discussion paper for the ANC structures on corruption and state capture and processing of recommendations relating to ANC and its deployees.”

“While [the] government will only pronounce fully on receipt of the complete report. The ANC urges government to full address the behaviour that allowed state capture to occur.”

