ANC Did Not Get Special Treatment From The IEC – Duarte

Photo Credit: EWN

4 hours ago 1 min read

Deputy ANC Secretary-General, Jessie Duarte, says the party did not get special treatment from the IEC.

It comes after the commission reopened candidate registration for the upcoming local government elections.

The governing party failed to register candidates for 93 municipalities on time.

Opposition parties say the IEC is favouring the ANC by giving it a lifeline.

But, Duarte says this is not the case.

