ANC Demands Action: Racism in Western Cape Schools Under Scrutiny

The African National Congress (ANC) has demanded an investigation into racism at schools across the Western Cape following a distressing incident. In a video circulating on social media, black students were forced into the roles of slaves, while their coloured classmates pretended to auction them off. The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) condemned the incident, labelling it as “hurtful and disturbing.”

Khalid Sayed, the ANC’s provincial spokesperson, emphasized that such acts of racism should not be tolerated, especially after 30 years of democracy. He stated, “This incident highlights a pervasive problem that often goes unreported in many former model C schools in the Western Cape, indicating a failure to address and combat racism at the systemic level. Premier Alan Winde and David Maynier must take urgent action to tackle racism across provincial schools.”

This incident is the second of its kind this week. Earlier, 12 pupils at Pretoria High School for Girls in Gauteng were suspended for allegedly sharing racial microaggressions on a whites-only WhatsApp group. The ANC’s call for a thorough investigation underscores the urgent need to address and eradicate racism in South Africa’s education system.