ANC Delegates Brace For Top 7 results After Voting Goes Late Into The Night

After a day of fierce horse-trading at the African National Congress (ANC)’s national conference at Nasrec, Monday should reveal how it’s all played out.
Delegates voted late into the night for the party’s top seven.
The results are expected to be announced on Monday.
The more than 4,000 delegates to this conference should know on Monday whether Cyril Ramaphosa will lead the party for another five years or whether the change that many are calling for will result in the reins being handed to the former health minister, Zweli Mkhize.
Gauteng was the last province to cast their votes late into Sunday night.
Policy discussions appear to be taking a backseat to the leadership race, as behind-the-scenes lobbying distracted delegates from closed-door commissions.
Provinces flip-flopped on Sunday as to who they would be backing to lead the party, with fierce trade-offs being made for the deputy presidency between Paul Mashatile and Oscar Mabuyane, putting Ronald Lamola out of contention.
Delegates are set to return to the convention centre mid-morning to receive reports from commissions which were held on Sunday.
