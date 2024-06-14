ANC, DA Sign Agreement To Form National Government

The ANC and the DA have reached a consensus to establish a government of national unity (GNU), with the IFP also included in the arrangement.

This foundational agreement was ratified by party delegates on Friday during an intermission at the initial session of the National Assembly, held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. The signing follows a week of vigorous discussions about the country’s direction following the recent national election, where the ANC did not secure a majority.

Fikile Mbalula, representing the ANC, and Helen Zille, for the DA, affixed their signatures to the document.

The framework lays out the structure for both the national Cabinet and the provincial governments in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. It specifies the procedures for executive decisions, a mechanism for resolving disputes, and guidelines for policy development and budget finalization.

The document will be disclosed publicly and is intended as a precursor to a more comprehensive agreement expected to be finalized in the coming weeks.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and DA federal leader John Steenhuisen engaged in a telephonic discussion on Friday morning, focusing on the operational dynamics of the Cabinet decision-making process. They agreed on implementing a “sufficient consensus” approach, meaning that decisions can be made with the concurrence of parties representing at least 60% of the seats in the National Assembly. The leaders met in person on Thursday, with reports of a cooperative and constructive interaction, underlining a mutual commitment to consensus and progress.

