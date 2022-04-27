iAfrica

ANC Clarifies Step-Aside Policy

The ANC has consolidated its step-aside rule and tightened loopholes that allow implicated members to run for election.

Following a special NEC meeting this weekend, the governing party resolved that any member who had stepped aside following an indictment to appear in court on any charge should not be allowed to stand for any party position.

Likewise, any person suspended from the ANC on the same grounds may also not stand for positions.

The decision comes after Zandile Gumede and Mandla Msibi were elected in the ANC’s eThekwini region and Mpumalanga province, respectively.

This is despite the fact that they are both facing serious criminal charges.

The party now says it should have provided clarity on whether those who have stepped aside from positions, could be nominated and elected to executive structures.

The NEC says this has resulted in confusion and serious reputational damage to the organisation.

