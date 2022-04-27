ANC Clarifies Step-Aside Policy

The ANC has consolidated its step-aside rule and tightened loopholes that allow implicated members to run for election.
Following a special NEC meeting this weekend, the governing party resolved that any member who had stepped aside following an indictment to appear in court on any charge should not be allowed to stand for any party position.
Likewise, any person suspended from the ANC on the same grounds may also not stand for positions.
The decision comes after Zandile Gumede and Mandla Msibi were elected in the ANC’s eThekwini region and Mpumalanga province, respectively.
This is despite the fact that they are both facing serious criminal charges.
The party now says it should have provided clarity on whether those who have stepped aside from positions, could be nominated and elected to executive structures.
The NEC says this has resulted in confusion and serious reputational damage to the organisation.
More Stories
KZN Flood Victims Allege Theft By Officials
Disbandment Of ANCWL Recommended
Hlengwa Apologises To Mavuso After Heated Exchange
NICD Reports 5 062 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
DA Concerned Over Gauteng’s Readiness For Fifth Wave
Mkhwebane Back In Court Over Impeachment
Parliament Committee To Oversee Response
NICD Reports 1 954 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
ANC Must Take Responsibility For Eskom’s Problems – Godi
Ramaphosa Set To Receive Fourth Installment Of State Capture Report
SANBS Appeals To South Africans To Donate Blood
NICD Reports 3 222 New COVID-19 Cases In SA