ANC Caucus Supports Public Protector Inquiry

The ANC caucus in Parliament says it supports the beginning of an inquiry into the removal of the Public Protector.
The statement from ANC Chief whip, Pemmy Majodina comes after reports that some ANC MPs refuse to support the motion.
An independent panel recommended that Busisiwe Mkhwebane answer to some allegations.
Some ANC members say they won’t be controlled by the opposition to remove the public protector, but Majodina says they are not dealing with the merits or demerits of the case, and that Parliament is expected to discuss the process further.
More Stories
Eskom Extends Load-Shedding To Wednesday
SA Records 1 541 New COVID-19 Cases
SA Reports 1 225 New Cases
Stage 2 Load-Shedding Extended To Sunday
Western Cape Concerned Over Vaccine Rollout
Students To Shut Down UCT
Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini Has Died
SA Records 1 474 New Covid-19 Cases
Police Accused Of Using Excessive Force
Eskom Continues With Stage 2 Load-Shedding
Nzimande To Unpack Decision On NSFAS
SA Reports 1 477 New Cases