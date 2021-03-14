iAfrica

iAfrica

ANC Caucus Supports Public Protector Inquiry

Mkhwebane

FILE: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.

2 hours ago 1 min read

The ANC caucus in Parliament says it supports the beginning of an inquiry into the removal of the Public Protector.

The statement from ANC Chief whip, Pemmy Majodina comes after reports that some ANC MPs refuse to support the motion.

An independent panel recommended that Busisiwe Mkhwebane answer to some allegations.

Some ANC members say they won’t be controlled by the opposition to remove the public protector, but Majodina says they are not dealing with the merits or demerits of the case, and that Parliament is expected to discuss the process further.

