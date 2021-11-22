iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

ANC Announces Mayoral Candidates For Metros

Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

2 hours ago 1 min read

The ANC NEC has announced the party’s candidates in seven metros.

Mpho Moerane will contest the Joburg metro, Frans Boshielo will stand as the Tshwane mayoral candidate, and the party hopes Mzwandile Masina will retain his Ekurhuleni mayoral post.

Meanwhile, Eugene Johnson will seek to be mayor of the Nelson Mandela metro, while Xola Phakati will contest for the Buffalo City mayoral position and Mxolisi Kaunda seeks to hold onto his mayoral role in eThekwini.

Mxolisi Siyonzana will challenge for the position of mayor in Mangaung.

