ANC Amends Step-Aside Resolution

The ANC says it will take the newly-amended step-aside resolution to the branches.
The move comes after the party’s Treasurer General Paul Mashatile said the step-aside rule will now only apply going forward.
Mashatile said the step-aside decision won’t affect those who have already been elected in ANC conferences.
Its application is not retrospective.
