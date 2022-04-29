iAfrica

iAfrica

ANC Amends Step-Aside Resolution

Photo Credit: EWN

3 hours ago 1 min read

The ANC says it will take the newly-amended step-aside resolution to the branches.

The move comes after the party’s Treasurer General Paul Mashatile said the step-aside rule will now only apply going forward.

Mashatile said the step-aside decision won’t affect those who have already been elected in ANC conferences.

Its application is not retrospective.

