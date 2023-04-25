ANC Adopts Guideline Framework For Coalition Management At Local Government Level

The African National Congress (ANC) adopted a guideline framework for managing coalitions at a local government level.
The party said that from now on, the office of the secretary-general would be tasked with engaging other parties on the guidelines.
Delivering the closing address at the ANC’s four-day national executive committee (NEC) meeting, party president Cyril Ramaphosa said the guidelines would ensure that there was stability in municipalities.
Ramaphosa said the party’s NEC resolved that it cannot participate in a coalition that was simply about positions in the mayoral committee.
He said service delivery was top priority when considering coalition partners.
“This framework is about ensuring that local governments across the country are stable, they are functional, and they prioritise the provision of basic services to our communities.”
Ramaphosa said the NEC also resolved that where the party did not have majority seats in councils, it should be bold enough to concede and sit in opposition benches.
