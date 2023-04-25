iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

ANC Adopts Guideline Framework For Coalition Management At Local Government Level

Photo Credit: Twitter/@MyANC
41 seconds ago 1 min read

The African National Congress (ANC) adopted a guideline framework for managing coalitions at a local government level.

The party said that from now on, the office of the secretary-general would be tasked with engaging other parties on the guidelines.

Delivering the closing address at the ANC’s four-day national executive committee (NEC) meeting, party president Cyril Ramaphosa said the guidelines would ensure that there was stability in municipalities.

Ramaphosa said the party’s NEC resolved that it cannot participate in a coalition that was simply about positions in the mayoral committee.

He said service delivery was top priority when considering coalition partners.

“This framework is about ensuring that local governments across the country are stable, they are functional, and they prioritise the provision of basic services to our communities.”

Ramaphosa said the NEC also resolved that where the party did not have majority seats in councils, it should be bold enough to concede and sit in opposition benches.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

SA Nationals Evacuated From Sudan

5 mins ago
2 min read

Death Toll In Kenyan Starvation Cult Rises To 73 – Police

11 mins ago
1 min read

ANC Promises To Deal With Energy Crisis

22 mins ago
mashatile
2 min read

Government Agencies Working Hard To Get SA Off FATF Grey List – Mashatile

4 days ago
1 min read

SA Government Working To Bring Citizens Home From Sudan

4 days ago
1 min read

NICD Confirms 960 Measles Cases In SA, But Says Infection Rates Stabilising

4 days ago
1 min read

Lives Of The Elderly At Risk During Electricity Crisis

4 days ago
Eskom power
1 min read

Numsa Not Pleased With Eskom Wage Offer

5 days ago
1 min read

New SA Tourism Board Expected In Four Months

5 days ago
iec election counting
1 min read

Independents Can Only Occupy One Seat – Electoral Amendment Act

5 days ago
1 min read

G4S Security Guard To Appear In Court

5 days ago
4 min read

Africa.com And Standard Bank Group Release The 2023 Definitive List Of Women CEOs

5 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

ANC Adopts Guideline Framework For Coalition Management At Local Government Level

41 seconds ago
1 min read

SA Nationals Evacuated From Sudan

5 mins ago
2 min read

Death Toll In Kenyan Starvation Cult Rises To 73 – Police

11 mins ago
1 min read

ANC Promises To Deal With Energy Crisis

22 mins ago

Share