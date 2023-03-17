iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Anarchy Will Not Be Allowed In SA – Ramaphosa

REUTERS/Esa Alexander
3 hours ago 1 min read

The Presidency has issued a stern warning over the Economic Freedom Fighters shutdown, saying attempts to cause disruptions will be met with the full might of the law.

President Cyril Ramahosa says the right to protest is deeply embedded in the country’s Constitution but anarchy and disorder will not be allowed in South Africa.

He says those who want to go out and protest they must do so peacefully.

Ramaphosa says protestors must not intimidate or restrict the rights of other people.

This follows the EFF planned national shutdown scheduled for this coming Monday.

“I wanted to say very clearly, disorder and anarchy will not be allowed. We will not allow those who want to spread anarchy to do what they like here in South Africa,” he said.

The EFF has threatened to bring the country’s economy to a standstill on Monday calling for an end to power cuts and for Cyril Ramaphosa to resign as president.

The shutdown has been met with criticism from different sectors.

Taxi body Santaco also said they will not support the shutdown and will be running taxis.

Meanwhile, the government says the security cluster is prepared to deal with any disruptions and will deploy the army if necessary.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Malema Rubbishes Concerns That EFF Nationwide Protest Will Turn Violent

3 hours ago
1 min read

Santaco Says Taxi Industry Will Operate As Normal

3 hours ago
1 min read

Government Ready To Deal With Any Eventuality

3 hours ago
1 min read

Nersa Sticks By 18.65% Tariff Increase

3 hours ago
1 min read

It’s Anarchy Of The Highest Order – Mbalula

1 day ago
1 min read

Cape Town Stockpiling Diesel For Winter

1 day ago
1 min read

ANC Is Not Corrupt – Mbalula

1 day ago
1 min read

No Timeline On Phala Phala Probe – Lebeya

6 days ago
1 min read

CT Residents Investing In Solar To Capitalise On Incentive Programme – CoCT

1 week ago
1 min read

Phaahla Takes Aim At Police Over Health Sector Strike

1 week ago
1 min read

Public Enterprises Ministry Will Cease To Exist – Ramaphosa

1 week ago
1 min read

President Slams Nehawu Protest

1 week ago

You may have missed

2 min read

SpendTrend23 Report By Visa And Discovery Bank Points To Price Inflation Driving Grocery Spend And Loadshedding Influencing Takeout Meal Consumption

54 seconds ago
1 min read

Jesse Clegg, Majozi, Ross Learmonth And Other Artists Are Set To Perform At ‘A Big Day Out’ Show In April!

1 hour ago
3 min read

Explore Zanzibar This Easter With Ease, Thanks To A New Direct Flight Route

3 hours ago
1 min read

Malema Rubbishes Concerns That EFF Nationwide Protest Will Turn Violent

3 hours ago

Share