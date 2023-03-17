Anarchy Will Not Be Allowed In SA – Ramaphosa

The Presidency has issued a stern warning over the Economic Freedom Fighters shutdown, saying attempts to cause disruptions will be met with the full might of the law.

President Cyril Ramahosa says the right to protest is deeply embedded in the country’s Constitution but anarchy and disorder will not be allowed in South Africa.

He says those who want to go out and protest they must do so peacefully.

Ramaphosa says protestors must not intimidate or restrict the rights of other people.

This follows the EFF planned national shutdown scheduled for this coming Monday.

“I wanted to say very clearly, disorder and anarchy will not be allowed. We will not allow those who want to spread anarchy to do what they like here in South Africa,” he said.

The EFF has threatened to bring the country’s economy to a standstill on Monday calling for an end to power cuts and for Cyril Ramaphosa to resign as president.

The shutdown has been met with criticism from different sectors.

Taxi body Santaco also said they will not support the shutdown and will be running taxis.

Meanwhile, the government says the security cluster is prepared to deal with any disruptions and will deploy the army if necessary.

