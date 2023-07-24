Analysts Say Mbalula is Beginning To Imprint His Power Over The ANC

Fikile Mbalula, secretary-general of the African National Congress (ACN), is continuing to launch missiles at errant party deployees.

He slammed former Mangaung mayor Mxolisi Siyonezana and fired ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule on Monday.

He threatened to remove Pravin Gordhan over the weekend, a message he later attempted to clarify after the minister complained to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He has already chastised the ANC’s national chairperson, Gwede Mantashe, for undermining Ramaphosa.

Six months of Mbalula as the ANC’s engine feels like six years.