Analysts Are Divided on Rise Mzansi’s Likely Impact At Polls

Following the release of Rise Mzansi’s manifesto over the weekend, observers are divided on its messaging and possible influence at the polls in South Africa’s upcoming general elections.

Rise Mzansi launched its first manifesto in Pretoria over the weekend, pleading with voters to take action in order to save the country from its current downward spiral.

The manifesto emphasized five priorities: leadership and governance, safety and the rule of law, the economy and jobs, and the climate problem.

While the party feels it is rethinking how politics should be done in the country, some commentators say there is nothing fresh to offer.

Rise Mzansi claims it has the ingredients to reverse what it describes as South Africa’s calamity, while analysts like as Professor Lesiba Tefu disagree.