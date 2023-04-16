iAfrica

An Unforgettable River Cruise on the Nile  

Egypt might be one of the most talked-about destinations of the last few years but The Nile – and the temples you can get up close to from it – has been an almighty attraction since ancient times. Nour El Nil has a fleet of seven beautiful dahabiyas (the newest, Roman, debuted earlier this year and is the first boat of its kind on the river to use solar power) that offer guests the longest sailing time between Luxor and Aswan. The route, which begins in the merchant town of Esna, takes in sights such as the temples of Kom Ombo, Nekhbet, and Gebel Silsileh, where many larger vessels aren’t allowed to stop, meaning guests often have the site to themselves.        

CN TRAVELER

