iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

An Itinerary for Your Visit to Zanzibar

1 day ago 1 min read

Perched over the hypnotic blues of a coral-reef lagoon, Matemwe Lodge offers what Asilia Africa, an eco-lodge pioneer in East Africa and partner to Alluring Africa, is known for: swanky suites in remote locations with stunning views. Perched over the hypnotic blues of a coral-reef lagoon, Matemwe Lodge offers what Asilia Africa, an eco-lodge pioneer in East Africa and partner to Alluring Africa, is known for: swanky suites in remote locations with stunning views. Namiri plains camp is located in Soit Le Motonyi, in the eastern Serengeti. The region was closed for 20 years, until 2014, to foster the cheetah population. This camp was the first to open the area to travelers, partnering with the Serengeti Cheetah Project as a conservation initiative. Its seclusion makes for spectacular and intimate viewing, and the camp is no less fabulous, with a spa, an outdoor pool beside a library exhibiting the skull of a legendary local lion, and chic tented suites that come with tubs overlooking the bush.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

