An Itinerary for Your Visit to Zanzibar

Perched over the hypnotic blues of a coral-reef lagoon, Matemwe Lodge offers what Asilia Africa, an eco-lodge pioneer in East Africa and partner to Alluring Africa, is known for: swanky suites in remote locations with stunning views. Perched over the hypnotic blues of a coral-reef lagoon, Matemwe Lodge offers what Asilia Africa, an eco-lodge pioneer in East Africa and partner to Alluring Africa, is known for: swanky suites in remote locations with stunning views. Namiri plains camp is located in Soit Le Motonyi, in the eastern Serengeti. The region was closed for 20 years, until 2014, to foster the cheetah population. This camp was the first to open the area to travelers, partnering with the Serengeti Cheetah Project as a conservation initiative. Its seclusion makes for spectacular and intimate viewing, and the camp is no less fabulous, with a spa, an outdoor pool beside a library exhibiting the skull of a legendary local lion, and chic tented suites that come with tubs overlooking the bush.
SOURCE: CN TRAVELER
More Stories
Africa’s Most Popular City in Which to Greet the Day
Tourism Campaigns Out of the African Continent are Getting Creative
New Playground: Nike’s Inspirational Shapa Soweto Sports Centre
African Horror Movie Wins at Sundance
One of the ‘Most Important Examples of Modernism in Africa’ Under Threat
What You Need to Know About ‘The Real Housewives of Lagos’
Inside the East African Safari Classic
Tanzanian Authorities Look to Gentrify Downtown Dar es Salaam and Increase Tax Revenue
Nigerian Startup Frain is Building An Open-source Webhooks Service
Kenya Power Starts Nationwide Awareness Campaign on Dangers of Vandalising the Grid
Sudan Wants Civilians and Not the Army to Run Things
A Journey from Dakar to Diamniadio Aboard Senegal’s New High-speed Train Line