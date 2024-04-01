An Island Getaway without Breaking the Bank

Seychelles’ newest Hilton property, Canopy, will feature an on-site restaurant, pool, hotel rooms with views of the water, a gym, and more. Canopy, considered one of Hilton’s more affordable brands, will serve as one of the more cost-effective options in the area. Guests can still expect luxury vibes and views at the beachfront hotel. A short drive away are a few Mahé points of reference, including Anse à la Mouche. Anse à la Mouche is a flat bay that attracts many visitors throughout the year.

