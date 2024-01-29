An Impressive Exhibit Examines the Legacies of Africa’s Past through the Works of 36 Artists

In the opening room of the “A World in Common” exhibit, queens and kings from Nigeria stare back at the viewer, with expressions varying from interest to regal impassivity. The series of portraits, shot by artist George Osodi, is a powerful introduction to the Tate Modern’s recent exhibition featuring 36 artists from across the continent and further afield. ‘Nigerian Monarchs’ offers an insight into how African identity continues to be shaped by ancestral legacies and traditions. Alongside Zimbabwean artist Kudzanai Chiurai’s series ‘We Live in Silence’, which examines monarchy and religion, the photos immediately launch viewers into the exhibit’s broad themes of Africa’s past, present and future.

